QB Ty Thompson talks some early standouts
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - Ty Thompson had a great showing at Sunday’s Rivals Camp Series event at East Los Angeles College and he has some standouts in his recruitment.The Gilbert (Ariz.) Mesquite fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news