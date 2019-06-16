Wide receiver Quavon Matthews is headed to the University of Iowa. The Florida native gave his verbal commitment to the Hawkeyes today, shortly after returning home from an unofficial visit to campus.

"I liked everything Iowa had to offer," said Matthews. "The coaches and the players took me in so quick and made me a part of their family right away. They were also straight up about what they are trying to do and how I’d make a big impact for the team."

A 6-foot-0, 170-pound receiver, Matthews attends Largo High School, where he plays for former Hawkeye Marcus Paschal, who says the three-star prospect felt right at home in Iowa City.

"He really felt at home and he has a really good relationship with Coach Foster and Coach Copeland," said Paschal. "He truly admires the man Coach Ferentz is and he’s thankful they gave him this opportunity under the unfortunate circumstance of his season ending injury last year. He plans to show the Hawkeye staff and community they didn’t make an mistake for believing in him."

Coming off ACL surgery last season, Matthews is now fully healthy, which he showed during the spring evaluation period last month.

"He's good to go now," Paschal said. "He worked out for Coach Copeland during the spring and that’s what triggered the offer."

Along with Iowa, Matthews also drew scholarship offers from North Carolina and Southern Miss, and brings some rare versatility to the wide receiver position.

"Quavon is a very dynamic wide receiver," said Paschal. "He's an aggressive run blocker, has strong hands, and is a precise route runner, which is a combination that's hard to find in one single player."

"I’m very excited about his future and I look forward to him going out with a bang his senior year this fall."

Off the field, Matthews is a good student and will fit in well at Iowa, according to Paschal, who was a second team All-Big Ten safety for the Hawkeyes in 2006, and has another receiver, Calvin Lockett, currently playing for the Hawkeyes.

"He’s a very reserved young man off the field and academically driven," Paschal said. "He will fit right in with the culture in Iowa City."

Joining Matthews on his unofficial visit to Iowa City this past week was cornerback Keylen Gulley, who is also considering an early commitment to the Hawkeyes.

"Time will tell," said Paschal. "I know Quavon will be working on him. He was still discussing everything with his mom and stepdad."

Overall, Matthews is commitment No. 13 for the Hawkeyes in the Class of 2020.