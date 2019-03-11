Des Moines East junior Queden Ballew (6-3, 230 lbs) has the skills needed to potentially play multiple defensive positions at the college level. We caught up with the Class of 2020 prospect after his recent visit to Iowa City to get the very latest on his recruiting.

Q: Overall how was your trip at Iowa?

BALLEW: It was a great experience overall. The facilities were very nice. The coaching staff was welcoming and made me feel comfortable. Hearing how coach Kirk Ferentz has been there since 1998 shows that their coaching staff knows how to win, what it takes to win, and be successful overall. They have built a great culture and a great program that develops guys to get to them next level.

Q: What was your schedule during the course of the day?

BALLEW: The first thing we did once I arrived was measure my weight and height. After that, they took me to the café, and we had a good lunch. It was better than high school food for sure. After eating and chatting with Coach Reese Morgan about my position, we took a tour and I got to see all the facilities. They have an amazing weight room that is full of equipment for only the football team. After the tours, I got to put on the uniform and take a few pictures. The last thing scheduled for the day was talking with current players. They talked about what it means to be a Hawkeye and what it’s like being a student athlete in general. Before leaving, I also got to talk to the strength and conditioning Coach Doyle. We also went over and broke down film with the defensive line coaches. They went over moves and things that will help us with being not just better football players but better men overall.

Q: What was your favorite part of the trip?

BALLEW: That’s a tough one because just being there and experiencing the culture of Hawkeye football is just wonderful. If I had to pick my favorite part, it would be going over film with the defensive line coaches and seeing how they analyze every play. We also saw how they got homework over their plays and seeing huge text books from each defensive line player full of notes and plays is just crazy.

Q: Which coaches did you speak with most and how were those conversations?

BALLEW: I talked to Coach Reese Morgan, the defensive line coach, and we talked about things I can improve on and good things that stood out when I played. We also talked about how he views me more as a defensive lineman more than a linebacker. Overall, it was a great conversation that made me feel comfortable talking to him. He is a funny guy.

Q: Did they say anything about you as a recruit?

BALLEW: They mentioned that they want to see me more, and they want to see how I react to coaching so going up to their camps this summer is a must for me. The staff said they went over my film and overall liked what they saw. I just have to keep continuing work hard in school and in the weight room. Hopefully I keep continuing these relationships with all of the coaching staff.

Q: What type of attention has Iowa been showing you overall?

BALLEW: They recently just started showing interest in me. They send me some mail and that’s about it right now.

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program overall?

BALLEW: That it’s a great place that develops players from when they first come in and possibly get them ready for the next level. It seems like they have a family atmosphere there and a great connection with the fans and community.

Q: What other colleges are recruiting you?

BALLEW: Grand View University offered me a couple weeks ago and I got a couple visits coming up.

Q: What trips are you planning to make?

BALLEW: UNI this Saturday and Winona State. Hopefully I have many more in the future.

Q: Did you have a favorite college growing up?

BALLEW: Yes, it was the Miami Hurricanes. Then it switched to Alabama when I was in middle school because my favorite teacher in middle school liked them. And right after Alabama was LSU.