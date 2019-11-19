Des Moines East defensive end Queden Ballew came away thrilled with seeing the Hawkeyes in action on Saturday.

“My trip was amazing with the packed stadium, loud crowd, and a hard-fought win by Iowa," said Ballew. "There is not much else you can ask for.”

Ballew had two parts of the visit that he would consider his highlights.

“Watching the Hawkeyes come out with the victory and watching the fans storm the field.”

The University of Iowa is a program that Ballew has a great deal of respect for.

“It’s a great place and I love it," Ballew said. "Both times I’ve been there, they have shown me nothing but love and they are an overall great program.”

Ballew is still on the radar of the Hawkeye coaches and hopes to see an opportunity to suit up come in the future.

“While I was there, I talked to Coach Bell. He told me that when my new ACT scores come in to send in my transcript," he said. "I think we are leaning toward a preferred walk-on offer, but I am not sure.”

An opportunity to play college football in Iowa City would be special for Ballew.

“I would love it," said Ballew. "It’s been my dream for a long time now going D1. If I go there and work my butt off, I would earn a scholarship following that preferred walk-on opportunity if I accepted it.”

Ballew has attention from a wide range of other schools at various levels.

“I have offers from Grand View University, Missouri Southern State University, and Pitt State," Ballew said. "I’ve been in contact with Iowa State, Iowa Western, Western Illinois, Iowa Central and the University of Northern Iowa.”

A favorite program is something that Ballew is being patient with.

“Not at this point. I am waiting on ACT scores to get back to open some doors possibly.”

Ballew, who finished his senior year with 63.5 stops, 15 tackles for loss, and ten sacks, had hoped his squad would have finished better overall.

“Not how I thought it was going to go," he said. "We had a very young team with a lot of players only being in their first or second year playing. We finished the season 2-7.”