Quinn Schulte walking on at Iowa
Cedar Rapids Xavier athlete Quinn Schulte has made his college decision. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior will be joining his older brother Bryce Schulte at the University of Iowa as a preferred walk-on for the Hawkeyes.
"Coach Ferentz and Coach Morgan have helped me feel welcomed and they think I can help them," said Schulte. "My brother, Bryce, is a tight end at Iowa and the entire staff has treated him great. Those reasons and their culture are why I choose the Hawkeyes."
Schulte, who had a scholarship offer from South Dakota State, will be coming in as a defensive back for the Hawkeyes.
I’m excited and honored to announce that I’ve committed to the University of Iowa as a preferred walk on! pic.twitter.com/7r7jgi89AK— Quinn Schulte (@quinnschulte5) December 23, 2018
As a senior, Schulte led Cedar Rapids Xavier to a 13-0 record and a state title in Class 3A. As their quarterback, he finished with 1,839 yards passing and 25 touchdowns through the air to go along with 1,069 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns on the ground. On defense, Schulte collected 32 tackles and four interceptions.
See highlights from Schulte's senior year in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2019 walk-ons:
Quinn Schulte - 6-foot-1, 175-pound DB from Cedar Rapids, IA (Xavier)
Nick DeJong - 6-foot-6, 260-pound OL from Pella, IA (Pella)
Kyler Fisher - 6-foot-0, 197-pound DB from Gowrie, IA (Valley)
Lucas Amaya - 6-foot-3, 205-pound K from Muskego, WI (Muskego)
Zach Kluver - 6-foot-2, 205-pound LS from Ankeny, IA (Centennial)
Taylor Fox - 6-foot-3, 265-pound OL from Winthrop, IA (East Buchanan)