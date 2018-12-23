Cedar Rapids Xavier athlete Quinn Schulte has made his college decision. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior will be joining his older brother Bryce Schulte at the University of Iowa as a preferred walk-on for the Hawkeyes.

"Coach Ferentz and Coach Morgan have helped me feel welcomed and they think I can help them," said Schulte. "My brother, Bryce, is a tight end at Iowa and the entire staff has treated him great. Those reasons and their culture are why I choose the Hawkeyes."

Schulte, who had a scholarship offer from South Dakota State, will be coming in as a defensive back for the Hawkeyes.