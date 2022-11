It's been a long road back for Nico Ragaini after he sustained a foot injury during fall camp. The senior wide receiver is finally feeling as well as he has all season and attributes that to the fact that he has been focused on his treatment plan each and every day.



On Tuesday, the Iowa wide receiver discussed his health and how he felt better than he has all season this past Saturday. He also talks about his relationship with former teammate Charlie Jones and if there will be a personal competition in this game, plus he thanks the announcers for pronouncing his last name correctly.