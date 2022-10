It's a process when you are coming back from injury and Nico Ragaini is starting to feel more like himself on the football field. The senior wide receiver hauled in a season high four passes for 55 yards and he nearly had a touchdown in Iowa's 27-14 loss to Michigan.



Following the game, Ragaini discussed the growth he has seen from the Iowa offense, his level of comfort after playing in a couple of games after returning from injury, and the offense moving forward.