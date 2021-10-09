Ragaini on the biggest catch of his career

Iowa had worked on the play where they scored the game winning play in practice. But, well into the fourth quarter, they had yet to pull it off the play sheet and put it into the game. That was until they did on the first play from scrimmage following a punt and Spencer Petras found Nico Ragaini wide open for a touchdown.



Ragaini discusses his path to Iowa, how the Nittany Lions took the bait on the touchdown play, and the work that went into the play all week in practice.

