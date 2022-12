Nico Ragaini had a choice to make. He could chase the dream of continuing to play football in the professional ranks or he could use his COVID year and come back for a sixth season in an Iowa uniform.



He announced on Tuesday that he would be returning for his sixth season with the Hawkeyes. Ragaini discusses his return and how he weighed his options, if he talked to possible new quarterback Cade McNamara when he was on campus, and he jokes about what he might study next fall in his sixth year at Iowa.