Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras called it a catch that very few players in the county could have made and he might be right. When Nico Ragaini hauled in a deep throw from Petas in the fashion that would have made Willie Mays proud, a lot of work when into it. Ragaini discusses how he made that catch and if at any point he lost it in the sun. He also talks about the blazing speed and playmaking ability of freshman Keagan Johnson.