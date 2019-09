Nico Ragaini knew he wanted to play college football at the highest level. He also knew it might take an unconventional path to get there. The redshirt freshman wide receiver talks about his road to Iowa City, which included a stop at prep school and how it helped him to play early for the Hawkeyes. He also discusses how playing lacrosse at a young age helped him prepare to play wide receiver and how it helps him find openings in the secondary.