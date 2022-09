When you are missing an experienced receiver like Nico Ragaini, it;s hard to replace on the offensive side of the ball. Getting the veteran wide receiver back certainly helped the Iowa offense as he caught a pair of passes for 56 yards, including a great 46 yard reception coming out of the rain delay.



Following the win, Ragaini discussed his injury, how hard it was sitting out and not being able to contribute to the Iowa passing game, and his big catch in the second half of the game.