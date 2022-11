All of the sudden, Iowa has a passing attack. What has helped is Nico Ragaini has gotten close to 100% and the Hawkeyes have started to connect in their short passing game. The senior wide receiver says part of the success that Iowa has enjoyed in the air the last two weeks was due to the coverage offered up by their opponents.



Ragaini discusses how the passing game has come together, particularly the crossing routes and what that has been working. Then he discusses how the Badgers secondary plays, if it's kind of like Iowa, and what they might do on Saturday.