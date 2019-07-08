Ranking the Iowa football schedule
The Iowa football team faces a pretty challenging schedule in 2019. While some Hawkeye fans don't love the non-conference schedule the fact is a road trip to Ames is going to be a huge challenge an...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news