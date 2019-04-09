The message was clear after the season to the Iowa running backs, more explosive plays would be needed in 2019. That message has been received by Mekhi Sargent and Ivory Kelly-Martin, who have engaged in more film study to find the right holes to break bigger runs this coming season. Sargent discusses his work in the out of season and how he can develop into more of a big play threat and Kelly-Martin talks about his injury filled 2018 season and getting more explosive in his touches.

