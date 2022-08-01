RB Savion Hart visits Iowa City

After rushing for 1,056 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore, Minnesota running back Savion Hart is picking up quite a bit of Division I interest. One of the schools in contact has been the Iowa Hawkeyes, who had the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Hart on campus Sunday for their annual Hawkeye Tailgater.

"First in the visit, Coach Ferentz talked to the players and parents and then we got to meet the staff and got shown around the stadium," said Hart. "Then, we went to a photo shoot and after that, we went to position meetings."

"What stood out the most was when we got to talk about some of the running backs there and what they have to do," Hart said.

Sitting down with the coaches, Hart had a chance to talk in-depth with Iowa running backs coach Ladell Betts, who will be watching the Class of 2024 prospect closely this season.

"I got to talk to Coach Ladell Betts and Coach Ferentz and really the overall message that they gave me was to just keep staying on my grind as I have been," said Hart. "They are going to keep a close on me and might come to one game during the season."

Leaving Iowa City on Sunday, Hart felt like he has started to build a good relationship with the Hawkeye coaching staff and it could be a good fit if the opportunity arises.

"Where things stand for me and the Hawkeyes is a great relationship and I could see myself there if they did offer me," Hart said. "I liked the program and what they had to offer and how organized it was."

As he waits to see which school might be the first to offer, Hart plans to make it to several college games this fall to continue to build on his relationships with the coaches showing the most interest right now.

"I plan to go to an Iowa State game, Nebraska game, Iowa game, and a Minnesota game, but also many more depending on the colleges that start to talk to me as the season progresses," said Hart.