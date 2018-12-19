Alabama running back Shadrick Byrd has found a college home. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Byrd announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes today after visiting the Big Ten school and picking up a scholarship offer this past weekend.

“My decision on Iowa was really just a feeling I had like I was at home, especially after talking to Coach Ferentz,” said Byrd. “Talking with him just about life and both of our journeys so far meant a lot to me. He’s a very humble guy and somebody I want to play for.”

Byrd, who rushed for 1,340 yards and 14 touchdowns at Thompson High School this past season, said his relationship with lead recruiter Derrick Foster, an Alabama native, also played a key role.

“We both basically have the same background,” Byrd said. “Talking with him about that helped a lot as well. It just showed me I would be in great hands if I decide to go there.”