Alabama running back Shadrick Byrd will be making an official visit to Iowa this weekend. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Byrd met with Iowa coaches Brian Ferentz and Derrick Foster a week ago when they visited Thompson High School in Alabaster, AL, and scheduled the trip on Friday.

"I'm heading there in the morning," Byrd told HawkeyeReport.com.

Originally, Iowa was set to host running back Kay'Ron Adams this weekend, but the Ohio native cancelled the trip Thursday night and decided to stick with his original commitment to Rutgers. It appears that Byrd, who rushed for 1,340 yards and 14 touchdowns this past season, is Iowa's next option as they look for a second back in the 2019 recruiting class to go along with Georgia native Tyler Goodson.

A three-star prospect, Byrd currently holds scholarship offers from Vanderbilt, North Carolina, Duke, Louisville, Wake Forest, Southern Miss, Arkansas State, Troy, Louisiana-Lafayette, Tulane, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, and Tennessee-Chattanooga.

See highlights from Byrd's senior year at Thompson in the video below.