Ready to report: Addison Ostrenga

Once upon a time, Addison Ostrenga was all set to play baseball at the University of Iowa. A funny thing happened last summer as Ostrenga change from a 2023 Iowa baseball recruit to a tight end commitment for the Hawkeyes. He talks about his baseball season this year, the friendship he has with Carson May, and much more.

Q: What have you been doing this spring? Just baseball?

OSTRENGA: Yeah, we are in the middle of the baseball season. We actually had a game this afternoon and we have had a pretty good season so far.

Q: What are you hitting this spring and what positions are you playing?

OSTRENGA: I am our #4 hitter and I am playing first base with a little outfield mixed in. I don’t know exactly what my average is right now, but it’s the best of my high school career.

Q: Does it feel strange to think that a year ago at this time you probably figured you would be playing college baseball and now this is probably your last chance to play baseball?

OSTRENGA: It’s a crazy change to the mindset. A year or two ago I was in the cages every day trying to get better at baseball. Now I have made the switch to football so that’s the main focus every day.

Q: Have you been doing any football training this spring or has it been all baseball?

OSTRENGA: I have been able to workout with a guy who used to be a strength coach for the Badgers in the mornings. Then I have baseball in the afternoon. I do some lifting and speed work in the mornings to get ready for Iowa.

Q: Do you look back to about a year ago and how crazy it got for you have going to camps?

OSTRENGA: Yeah that was a crazy time for sure. I went to all those camps in kind of a short period of time and fortunately it all worked out for me. I am glad that I did all that work because this is where I want to be.

Q: When do you arrive on campus? Will that depend on when baseball ends?

OSTRENGA: I am supposed to move in on June 12th, but the state finals for baseball is June 15th, so if we make there then I would play in that game and then move in after that.

Q: I was talking to Carson May the other night and he said you guys really hit it off. Why do you think that happened?

OSTRENGA: I would say our personality. We really hit it off on our official visit. We both went at the same time and we became good friends and really connected. Also it’s good to be friends with the quarterback. I am excited that we will be roommates when we get to Iowa.

Q: You have a new position coach. How much have you heard from Abdul Hodge?

OSTRENGA: When the change was first made, Brian Ferentz called me and explained everything to me. He said he wanted me to hear the news from him. I was happy he wasn’t leaving because I had a good connection with Brian Ferentz. Coach Hodge is a great guy. I met him for the first time at the spring game. He spent time with me and my parents and we talked for quite a while. I talked to some of the other tight ends and they all seem to like him a lot.

Q: Is there anyone on the current roster that has helped you a lot?

OSTRENGA: Yeah, Luke Lachey. He has been really nice to me and we talk quite a bit about playing tight end at Iowa. He has definitely becomes a good friend of mine.

Q: Do you know what number you will be wearing?

OSTRENGA: I do not.

Q: Do you care about the number?

OSTRENGA: To be honest, I just want to put on a jersey and play.

Q: What the strangest place you have received a “Go Hawks” as you travel around the Madison area?

OSTRENGA: I have to say I was at a gas station on my way home from Iowa City, just into Wisconsin. A guy comes up to me at the gas station and say, “Oh, you are with the Hawkeyes.” I told him yeah and he knew who I was. It was pretty cool.

Q: What does a successful first year look like for you?

OSTRENGA: I just want to work hard in practice. I want to learn from the veteran guys and try to help the team any way I can, like on special teams.

Q: Wisconsin is on the schedule every year. What is that game going to mean to you?

OSTRENGA: It will definitely be a big game in my family. I think most of my family plans on being down there for the game and hopefully they will see us winning. Most of my extended family are Badgers fans, but they are converting over, I hope.



