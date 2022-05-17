Ready to report: Carson May

We get started with the spring portion of our Ready to Report features on the incoming football recruits by visiting with quarterback Carson May. He talks about the position coach change and how it impacted him, his goals in his first season at Iowa, and the strangest place he received a "Go Hawks" since committing to Iowa.

Q: You were at the final spring practice. What did you learn watching it?

MAY: It had been a while since I had been up there. It’s been since December and it was just great watching my position group and seeing how those guys practice and trying to learn something from them by watching them practice.

Q: Your position group is a little different now in terms of leadership. Brian Ferentz is now coaching the quarterbacks. What was it like to hear that news?

MAY: I was really sad to hear that Coach O’Keefe was going to retire. I had a very good relationship with him. But, I have known him the same amount of time that I have known Brian Ferentz. It’s a change and you have to adjust a little, but there’s not much difference.

Q: What has Brian told you since he took over the position group?

MAY: He told me he wants me to come in and learn the offense. Then try and learn and compete with the other guys. But, my mentality is I am coming in trying to work my way up to be a starter.

Q: Have you developed a relationship with any of the other quarterbacks on campus?

MAY: I talk to Joe Labas when I was at the spring game. I talked to Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla on my official visit for a few minutes. I enjoy talking to them.

Q: What have you been doing athletically this spring?

MAY: After basketball was done, I moved over to just working out every day doing the strength and conditioning that Iowa had sent me. I’ve been running a lot. The past few weeks I have been working with my high school team and throwing to the receivers to stay sharp.

Q: How did basketball go for you this year?

MAY: It went pretty well. We have a fun year, but we didn’t make state. I was sad the season ended, but now I am on to football at Iowa.

Q: What is the training packet that Iowa sends you? Do they want you at a specific weight coming in?

MAY: They haven’t said anything about weight to me. They send a three strength and conditioning books and they tell you exactly what to do and how to do it. They also send a nutrition plan and I have been following that every day.

Q: When do you arrive in Iowa City?

MAY: June 12th. I will probably be there a day ahead of time.

Q: And do you have a number?

MAY: Yeah, I am #3.

Q: Who is your roommate?

MAY: Addison Ostrenga will be my roommate.

Q: Have you developed a pretty strong bond with the guys in your class?

MAY: We spent a good amount of time together at the spring game. I bonded really well with Addison when I was on my official visit. We have a lot in common and have gotten to know each other pretty well.

Q: Expectations for you for year one?

MAY: First thing I want to do is learn the offense as quick as I can so I can put myself in a position to get on the field as fast as I can. I am going to learn from the guys there and compete with them, but like everyone else, I want to play.

Q: You probably wear Iowa gear around your hometown. What’s the strangest place you have gotten a “Go Hawks?”

MAY: Probably at Walmart in my town. It was the strangest thing. I have gotten a couple of them actually. It’s always cool when you see someone and they randomly give you a “Go Hawks!”



