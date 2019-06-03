Coming in at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, defensive end Chris Reames expects to redshirt this season, but is looking to make the most of his freshman year with the Iowa Hawkeyes as he continues to develop physically. We caught up with Reames this week to talk about his upcoming move to Iowa City and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa City?

REAMES: I move out there on June 9th.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team?

REAMES: I’m looking forward to getting to know the guys on the team better and being able to make them and myself better during those workouts.

Q: What have you been doing to prepare?

REAMES: To prepare, I’ve been lifting and trying to follow their diet that they gave me.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

REAMES: I am expecting to redshirt and I am okay with that. Keeping a year of eligibility while putting on the weight and size that I need to improve myself is fine by me.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

REAMES: Walking out of that tunnel will be a very surreal moment for me. It is something I have dreamed of since I was a little kid. It gave me goosebumps just walking down it on game day visits.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the choice for you?

REAMES: Iowa always had that family feeling for me and I’ve heard many of the players say that. It’s a team game and the players at Iowa really buy into that concept.

Q: Have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

REAMES: I’m 6’7”, 230 lbs. and I’ll be #98.

Q: Taking over Anthony Nelson’s #98. As someone that’s been compared to him, what was it like seeing him go in the NFL Draft last month?

REAMES: I’ve known the Nelsons for a while, so it was very cool seeing Anthony get drafted. Just because I get compared to him doesn’t mean anything. I still need to work extremely hard and follow the right path to make it there myself.

A three-star prospect, Reames committed to Iowa on October 31, 2018, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Eastern Michigan, Army, Air Force, Cornell, North Dakota State, North Dakota, Indiana State, Illinois State, UNI, South Dakota, South Dakota State, and Stephen F. Austin.

As a senior, Reames finished the season with 63 tackles and 11 TFL as led Van Meter to an 11-1 record.

See highlights from Reames' senior year in the video below.