As four-star safety Dallas Craddieth gets ready to make the move to Iowa City this summer, he looks forward to making the most of the opportunity and helping the team in any way that he can his freshman year. We caught up with the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Craddieth this week to talk about making the transition to college and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa City this summer?

CRADDIETH: June 10th.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team?

CRADDIETH: Just how I’ll be developing physically and looking for someone that’s older to kind of look up to.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

CRADDIETH: My goal for my freshman year is just to be a true freshman. I think if I learn fast enough and develop, I can possibly start, but I’m looking forward to special teams too. I never really got to play on special teams a whole lot during high school, so being able to play on special teams is something I can’t wait to do.

Q: What was it like visiting spring practice last month now that you are so close to being there?

CRADDIETH: It was fun. I felt at home and it was a little exciting. I was kind of just sitting there like, “Dang man, I’ll be here in less than two months competing in this stadium.”

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

CRADDIETH: It’ll mean a lot for me and my family. Being on a big stage, playing for a great program, and getting to play in a stadium named after a courageous man, I just know it’s going to be pretty fun.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the right place for you?

CRADDIETH: The coaches there and the guys I’m coming in with. I feel like we’re a special class that can do some good things and I know Coach Ferentz and Coach Parker are going to help me accomplish my dreams the right way.

Q: Have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

CRADDIETH: Coach Ferentz said I can have #15, so we’ll see once I get there. I didn’t see any guys with it on at the spring game. I’m 6’1” and 200 lbs.

A four-star prospect, Craddieth committed to Iowa on December 20, 2017, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Michigan State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Memphis, Purdue, Kansas State, Syracuse, North Carolina, Northwestern, and Vanderbilt.

As a senior, Craddieth finished the season with 66 tackles and five interceptions last fall.

See highlights from Craddieth's senior year at Hazelwood Central in the video below.