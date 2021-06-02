 Deavin Hilson ready to report for the Iowa Hawkeyes
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-02 14:37:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Ready to report: Deavin Hilson

Deavin Hilson with Des Moines North head coach Eric Addy on National Signing Day.
Deavin Hilson with Des Moines North head coach Eric Addy on National Signing Day.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

A late scholarship offer turned into a dream come true for Deavin Hilson. As he gets ready to make the move to Iowa City to begin his career with the Hawkeyes, we caught up with the 6-foot-0, 195-pound Des Moines native to look back at his decision back in late January, discuss making the transition to college, and much more.

Q: Did you wrap up high school this past week?

HILSON: Yeah, I graduated yesterday.

Q: What was the feeling like for you as you finished up your senior year?

HILSON: It was good. It just feels like I’m growing into a man and getting ready to face the real world.

Q: Before graduation, you had a chance to compete at State Track. What was that experience like for you?

HILSON: We got disqualified in the 4x100, but I was in the long jump too and it was fun just being there and seeing everybody back in the stands. With COVID and everything, we haven’t seen that in a while, so it was good.

Q: How did you end up finishing in the long jump?

HILSON: I think I finished in 13th place out of 24 (21’0.75”).

Q: Not getting a chance to do track since your sophomore year, did you see big improvements this year?

HILSON: Oh yeah. I jumped about two feet farther than I did my sophomore year, so it was fun just being back out there and seeing how much progressed from when I was 16 to now I’m 18.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa City this summer?

HILSON: June 13 is when we go down there.

Q: What has your contact with the coaches been like since signing day?

HILSON: Since I signed, I’m pretty much on the phone with them two days a week. They’ve just been telling me what I need to do before I get there and to keep up the good work with track and finishing up high school.

Q: Which coaches is that you’re talking with usually?

HILSON: Mostly Coach Niemann, but I’ve also talked to Coach Ferentz.

Q: Is the plan still to start out at running back?

HILSON: Yeah, I’m still coming in at running back.

Q: Have you talked with Ladell Betts since he came in as running backs coach?

HILSON: No actually. I was supposed to when he first got there, but something ended up happening. I have his number, but I haven’t talked to him yet.

Q: What were you able to do training wise this spring during track season?

HILSON: I still tried to find a way to lift every day whether it was after school or after track practice. My football coach put me through some college workouts to show me what to expect when I get down there and stuff like that.

Q: What are you coming in at right now height and weight wise?

HILSON: Right now, I believe I weigh 195 pounds because I lost some weight during track season, and I’m 6-foot tall.

Q: Have you found out what number you are wearing in college?

HILSON: No, I haven’t. Hopefully I’ll be able to get my same number (#22) but if not I’ll find another number I like and can stick with that.

Q: What are you looking forward to the most when you arrive in Iowa City?

HILSON: Honestly, I’m looking forward to just living college life and meeting everyone honestly. Then going into the football facility, I’m going to give it my all.

Q: Going back to signing day, you became the first Division I recruit from Des Moines North in a number of years. Are you hoping to show some of the younger guys in the program what they can accomplish with hard work?

HILSON: Yeah. I tell them all the time I want them to be better than me. Now I can just pass on knowledge from what I’ve experienced so they know what they have to do to get there and the work they have to put in.

Q: Last question, when you look back at your decision, what was it about Iowa that made you comfortable accepting their scholarship offer right away?

HILSON: My family is a Hawkeye family and I’ve wanted to play there my whole life.

A two-star prospect, Hilson committed to Iowa on January 30, 2021, choosing the Hawkeyes over a scholarship offer from UNI.

See highlights from Hilson's senior year at Des Moines North in the video below.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}