Cedar Falls linebacker Jack Campbell is ready to make the move to Iowa City and begin his college career. We caught up with the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Campbell this week to talk about making the transition to college, which position he will be playing, and much more.



Q: When do you make the move to Iowa?

CAMPBELL: June 9th I move in.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team?

CAMPBELL: Just meeting all the guys and getting to know the playbook.

Q: What have you been doing to prepare?

CAMPBELL: I’ve just been working hard and making sure I’m in the best possible shape for when I get there.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

CAMPBELL: My goals are definitely to be a sponge, learn from the veterans and focus on the little details that can help me.

Q: What is the latest on your position coming in?

CAMPBELL: MIKE linebacker.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

CAMPBELL: Honestly, walking out for the first time, it will mean a lot just because I’m from Iowa and I want to represent my community and state in a great way.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the choice for you?

CAMPBELL: In the whole nation, there is no better group of coaches or better people in a program and that’s why I joined because it felt like family.

Q: Lastly have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

CAMPBELL: I’m not sure on my number, but I’m 6’4”, 215 lbs.

A three-star prospect, Campbell committed to Iowa on March 31, 2018, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, and UNI.

As a senior, he put up big numbers for Cedar Falls with 168 tackles, 12.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks, leading them to the state title game.

See highlights from Campbell's senior year in the video below.