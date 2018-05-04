As a high school tight end making the transition to offensive tackle, Jack Plumb is likely headed for a redshirt year, but the Wisconsin native is taking nothing for granted. The 6-foot-8, 255-pound Plumb still plans to bust his tail and try to get himself ready to play for the Hawkeyes as fast as he can. We caught up with Plumb this week to talk about making the move to college and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa City this summer?

PLUMB: I move in June 9th.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team?

PLUMB: I’m looking forward to getting stronger and bulking up, so I can get ready to play on the line and just grinding with my teammates.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

PLUMB: I’m probably going to get redshirted, but I want to be able to learn the offense as fast as I can and get my teammates ready for Saturday and improve my game.

Q: What was it like visiting spring practice last month now that you are so close to being there?

PLUMB: It was a lot of fun being in Kinnick and seeing the guys again and I can’t wait to get down there for real.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

PLUMB: It’s going to mean a lot being able to run out of the tunnel for the first time. I know I’m going to have chills.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the right place for you?

PLUMB: The history of Iowa turning tight ends into NFL offensive linemen, Coach Doyle being such a good strength coach, and the stability of Coach Ferentz.

Q: Have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

PLUMB: I’m pretty sure I’m wearing #79. I’m 6’8”, 255 lbs.

A three-star recruit from Green Bay, Plumb committed to Iowa on June 26, 2017, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan State, Arizona State, Wyoming, New Mexico, and Northern Illinois, among others.

See highlights from Plumb's senior year at Bay Port High School in the video below.