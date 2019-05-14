After attending the NFL Draft in Nashville last month, Jake Karchinski is looking forward to writing his own success story as he gets ready to make the move to Iowa in early June. We caught up with the 6-foot-5, 255-pound Karchinski to discuss his upcoming freshman year with the Hawkeyes, his goals coming in, and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa?

KARCHINSKI: I’m moving in June 8th.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team this summer?

KARCHINSKI: I’m looking forward to gaining that bond with the team and getting bigger, faster, and stronger.

Q: What have you been doing to prepare?

KARCHINSKI: I’ve been grinding in the weight room, lifting in the mornings and conditioning in the afternoons.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

KARCHINSKI: My goal is to do whatever the team needs me to do. If they need me to play, I will play, but my goal is to get there and put my head down and get to work.

Q: Were you able to visit during spring practice last month?

KARCHINSKI: I actually couldn’t visit spring practice because I had a school dance and then I went to Nashville to see T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant get drafted.

Q: What made you decide to go to the NFL Draft?

KARCHINSKI: I’m a big fan of the NFL and both of my uncles are, so we planned this trip to Nashville as like my last little vacation before I’m in Iowa City.

Q: As a soon to be Iowa football player yourself, what was that whole experience like seeing two Hawkeyes go in the first round?

KARCHINSKI: It was awesome seeing two Hawkeyes make history. I was wearing all my Hawkeye gear and fans would ask if I played football there and they would take a picture with me and take my name down. It was just an overall cool experience even though I really wish it was the Packers that drafted one of them.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

KARCHINSKI: Walking out of the tunnel in the swarm is going to be a dream come true and hearing the fans, it’s going to be nuts. I’m going to be hyped up.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the right place for you?

KARCHINSKI: I knew it was the right place for me because you have to be physical to play here and they tell you how it’s going to be, which I love.

Q: Have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

KARCHINSKI: My number is going to be #93. My current height and weight is 6’5”, 255 lbs.

Q: Is the plan still to start out at DE when you get there? Could you grown into a d-tackle or just to be determined?

KARCHINSKI: Yeah, the plan is to start at defensive end, but we will see what my body develops into.