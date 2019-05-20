After accepting a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes in February, Jermari Harris is anxious to begin his college career in Iowa City. We caught up with the 6-foot-1, 177-pound Harris this week to talk about getting ready to make the move, what he hopes to show the coaches as a true freshman this year, and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa?

HARRIS: June 9th.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team this summer?

HARRIS: Building relationships and getting better.

Q: What have you been doing to prepare?

HARRIS: Getting stronger and faster and learning the basics of the defense.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

HARRIS: I hope to play.

Q: Are you starting out at cornerback? What do you think you can to set yourself apart and earn playing time?

HARRIS: Yes, corner, and to set myself apart I’ll have to take pride in learning the defense and try to be a versatile as possible.

Q: What was it like visiting spring practice last month now that you are so close to being there?

HARRIS: I felt at home and it made me even more anxious to get there and play football.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

HARRIS: It will be one of the better feelings in my life and a blessing to make it this far.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the choice for you?

HARRIS: The coaching staff and the way they produce NFL players.

Q: Have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

HARRIS: I have not found out yet. I’m 6’1”, 177 lbs. right now.

Q: What number do you want if they let you choose?

HARRIS: #21.