Ready to report: Jermari Harris
After accepting a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes in February, Jermari Harris is anxious to begin his college career in Iowa City. We caught up with the 6-foot-1, 177-pound Harris this week to talk about getting ready to make the move, what he hopes to show the coaches as a true freshman this year, and much more.
Q: When do you make the move to Iowa?
HARRIS: June 9th.
Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team this summer?
HARRIS: Building relationships and getting better.
Q: What have you been doing to prepare?
HARRIS: Getting stronger and faster and learning the basics of the defense.
Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?
HARRIS: I hope to play.
Q: Are you starting out at cornerback? What do you think you can to set yourself apart and earn playing time?
HARRIS: Yes, corner, and to set myself apart I’ll have to take pride in learning the defense and try to be a versatile as possible.
Q: What was it like visiting spring practice last month now that you are so close to being there?
HARRIS: I felt at home and it made me even more anxious to get there and play football.
Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?
HARRIS: It will be one of the better feelings in my life and a blessing to make it this far.
Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the choice for you?
HARRIS: The coaching staff and the way they produce NFL players.
Q: Have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?
HARRIS: I have not found out yet. I’m 6’1”, 177 lbs. right now.
Q: What number do you want if they let you choose?
HARRIS: #21.
A two-star prospect, Harris committed to Iowa on February 4, 2019, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Northern Illinois, Ball State, North Dakota State, Indiana State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Eastern Illinois, South Dakota, and South Dakota State.
As a senior, Harris finished the season with 72 tackles, eight interceptions, five pass breakups, and two forced fumbles for Montini Catholic.
See highlights from Harris' senior year in the video below.