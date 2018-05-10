As four-star defensive end John Waggoner gets ready to make the move to Iowa City next month, he already knows his first game in Kinnick Stadium is going to give him chills. We caught up with the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Waggoner this week to discuss his upcoming freshman year at Iowa and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa City this summer?

WAGGONER: June 9th.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team?

WAGGONER: Just to go in and start competing and improving myself.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

WAGGONER: I'm just going to go in and work as hard as I can and whatever happens happens.

Q: What was it like visiting spring practice last month now that you are so close to being there?

WAGGONER: It was great to get in that environment again and see my future teammates.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

WAGGONER: It will mean a lot and I would imagine I'll get some chills.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the right place for you?

WAGGONER: The thing that made it the place for me was the people that I'll be surrounding myself with.

Q: Lastly, have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

WAGGONER: I haven't found out my number yet. I'm 6'5”, 250 lbs.

A four-star prospect, Waggoner committed to Iowa on December 5, 2017, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Ohio State, Penn State, LSU, Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida, UCLA, Michigan, Michigan State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Indiana, Kansas State, and Iowa State, among others.

As a senior, he finished with 27 tackles, 12.5 TFL, and 5.5 sacks as he helped West Des Moines Dowling win their 5th consecutive state championship in Class 4A.

See highlights from Waggoner's senior year in the video below.