A late addition to Iowa's recruiting class right before signing day in February, Michigan native Kaevon Merriweather looks forward to getting to campus and learning the ropes this summer. We caught up with the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Merriweather this week to discuss the upcoming move, what his goals are for his freshman year, which position he will be playing, and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa City this summer?

MERRIWEATHER: I leave for Iowa on June 4th.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team?

MERRIWEATHER: I’m looking forward to just getting to know everybody.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

MERRIWEATHER: My goal my freshman year is to just increase my knowledge of the game. I think everyone would want to play coming into college, so if the opportunity presents itself I would love to play.

Q: What is the latest you have heard position wise as far as where you are starting out at?

MERRIWEATHER: Safety.

Q: What was it like visiting spring practice last month now that you are so close to being there?

MERRIWEATHER: Spring practice got me excited. I was enjoying every last second of it, just imagining me out there making plays on the field.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

MERRIWEATHER: Walking out of the tunnel in Kinnick Stadium for me will probably make me think back on the journey I’ve taken to get here and everything I’ve done to get to that point and just bask in the moment.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the right place for you?

MERRIWEATHER: Iowa made me feel as though it was my home away from home. I also chose Iowa because of the great education that they offered at the university.

Q: Lastly, have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

MERRIWEATHER: I don’t know what number I will be wearing. I’m 6’2, 200 lbs. as of right now.

A two-star prospect out of Belleville High School in Michigan, Merriweather had scholarship offers in basketball from Western Michigan and Ferris State, but decided to go the football route once Iowa offered on his official visit and committed to the Hawkeyes on February 2, 2018.

See highlights from Merriweather's senior year at Belleville in the video below.