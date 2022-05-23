Ready to report: Kaleb Johnson

Four-star running back Kaleb Johnson has been working hard this spring getting ready for his freshman year at Iowa. As he gets ready to report to campus next month, we caught up with the 6-foot-1, 216-pound Ohio native to talk about the move, making the transition to college, his goals for his freshman year, and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa and what's the feeling like as you get ready to start college?

JOHNSON: I move in on June 12th and the feeling is just anxious and ready to get to work. Just mentally and physically focused.

Q: What have you been doing this spring to get ready?

JOHNSON: Workout every day, eating vitamins, doing cardio a lot to stay in shape.

Q: What are you coming in at height and weight wise right now?

JOHNSON: I'm 6’ 1-1/2", 216 lbs.

Q: Have you found out what jersey number you are getting in college?

JOHNSON: I’m wearing #2

Q: What do you like about that number?

JOHNSON: It was my grandma's favorite and lucky number.

Q: Will that make you think of her every time you put in on?

JOHNSON: Yes and who I’m doing it for. I was that number when I was younger, so I'm just bringing it back.

Q: What have you heard from the coaches about the opportunity coming in for you?

JOHNSON: That if I come in ready to go and learn that playbook and be mentally and physically ready, which I am, I should get some reps this year.

Q: Have they talked to you about their injuries in the spring and the openings

JOHNSON: Yeah, they said be ready to go when I get there.

Q: Do you have any goals coming in for your freshman year?

JOHNSON: Start as a freshman, learn the playbook, stay focused and never get distracted.

Q: Can you describe for Hawkeye fans what kind of player and person they are going to see in Kaleb Johnson?

JOHNSON: They are going to see another Derrick Henry, Najee Harris type of running back and a confident, focused leader. An every down back.

Q: What's the feeling going to be like that first time you run out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for a college football game?

JOHNSON: The first time when I run out the tunnel I’m gonna have butterflies, but after that it’s straight laser focus at that point. Nothing matters but winning that game and bonding with my brothers and fans and making a name out of myself.

Q: When you look back at your recruiting, and the twists and turns along the way, what would you say it was the led you to Iowa?

JOHNSON: I think what led me to Iowa was how in contact and respectful they were to me. They weren't annoying or none of that. It was the perfect vibe from Coach Betts and Tyler Barnes and Coach Ferentz and Coach Barnett. It was just mad love they showed still after I committed. I feel like they are going to lead me in the right direction for me to be successful on and off the field. Also, the offensive line especially too. I don’t even know all the offensive linemen yet, but they are going to be my best friends, every last one of them.