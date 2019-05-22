After initially being recruited to play tight end, Logan Lee will now be starting out at defensive end instead when he gets to college at Iowa. We caught up with the 6-foot-5, 247-pound Lee this week to talk about his upcoming move to Iowa City and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa?

LEE: I report June 9th I believe.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team?

LEE: I am looking forward just to getting to work and improving myself as much as possible.

Q: What have you been doing to prepare?

LEE: I have been in track, but I have been lifting a lot and working on my speed as well.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

LEE: My ultimate goal is to play, but I just want to show up and perform to the best of my ability.

Q: Has your approach changed at all physically or mentally since the move to DE? What have you heard from the coaches since then?

LEE: I know my dad wants me out of the house because I'm hand swiping him every time I walk by. I put on a few pounds and I am working hard in the weight room and have been working some drills. I am really looking forward to getting on campus and learn technique and from the best. The coaches have always said to enjoy high school and we will get to work when I arrive.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

LEE: It is going to be an incredible feeling. I cannot even image what it will be like. It is going to mean a lot being able to do that.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the choice for you?

LEE: The biggest thing for me was their developmental system. I knew that that staff would get the absolute best out of me every day. Also, I liked how straightforward the coaches were. All of the coaches were very classy to me throughout the process.

Q: Can you take me back to state wrestling? What was it like to win a state title in your final match?

LEE: It was an amazing feeling. It is truly indescribable. This one meant a lot more than my first one because of how my season ended in football (due to injury. I used that as motivation going into the wrestling season.

Q: Then where are you at right now in track season and how has that gone this year?

LEE: I’m heading to state right now and will throw shot put and discus tomorrow and hope to make it to Saturday for the finals. I took my sophomore and junior year off in track, so m numbers are good, but not great. I’m hoping to PR in both tomorrow.

Q: Lastly have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

LEE: I am unaware what number I will be wearing. I am 6’5”, 247 lbs. right now.