Incoming freshman tight end Sam LaPorta is ready to make the move to Iowa City next week. We caught up with the 6-foot-4, 230-pound LaPorta to talk about the transition to college, what his goals are for his freshman year, and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa?

LaPorta: I make the move on June 8th.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team?

LaPorta: I’m looking forward to working my butt off in the weight room with a new group of guys.

Q: What have you been doing to prepare?

LaPorta: I’ve been training on my own to prepare myself for when I get up there.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

LaPorta: I would like to play, but if I need to redshirt I’ll make the most of my opportunities.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

LaPorta: It will mean the world to me to run out the first time.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the choice for you?

LaPorta: Iowa seemed like the best fit when you look at the way they produce tight ends and the environment you play in every Saturday.

Q: What was it like, as a soon to be Iowa tight end, to watch their two tight ends go in the first round of the NFL Draft in April?

LaPorta: It makes you feel really hopeful and excited to get to work with a coaching staff that obviously has success breeding tight ends.

Q: Lastly have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

LaPorta: I’m not sure what number I’ll get, but I’m 6’4” and 230 lbs.

A three-star prospect, LaPorta committed to Iowa on December 18, 2018, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship from Bowling Green, Yale, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Northern Iowa, Illinois State, Western Illinois, Southern Illinois, and Lindenwood.

As a senior, LaPorta put up huge numbers for Highland High School in Illinois with 68 catches for 1,457 yards and 19 touchdowns, earning first team all-state honors at wide receiver.

See highlights from LaPorta's senior year in the video below.