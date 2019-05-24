Already a hard hitting safety, Sebastian Castro added boxing to his off-season training this year to help him get ready to play college football with the Iowa Hawkeyes. We caught up with the 6-foot-0, 190-pound Castro this week to talk about his upcoming move to Iowa City, making the transition to college, and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa?

CASTRO: I’m coming in on June 9th.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team?

CASTRO: Just being with guys and getting better every day.

Q: What have you been doing to prepare?

CASTRO: A lot of running, lifting, plyometrics, all that good stuff, and some boxing too.

Q: Wait, boxing? Is that something you have always done or just added recently? How do you think it helps you?

CASTRO: I started boxing about six months ago. I knew it was great for cardio and I can thank Glenn, my boxing coach, because I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in my life right now. I don’t get winded like used to. I just feel strong, but more importantly it gets you mentally stronger too.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

CASTRO: I want to play.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

CASTRO: It’s going to mean a lot because it’s going to remind me of everything I did to get to that point.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the choice for you?

CASTRO: I knew I was coming to a place where I was going to make great relationships and have people that will bring out the best version of me every day.

Q: Can you tell us a little more about your teammate, Leshon Williams, who just committed to Iowa in the Class of 2020? How excited were you to see him join you at Iowa and what kind of player are the Hawkeyes getting in him?

CASTRO: Oh man, I can remember us just chilling and playing Madden with him, talking about days like today and how cool it would be to go to the same school. Just being his mentor ever since he came into high school and seeing that he’s accomplishing his goals makes me so happy. Leshon is the type of kid that goes into a game being straight business. He’s one of the goofiest kids I know, but you barely hear him talk on game days because he comes out to make a statement. Other than that, he’s the kind of guy you want play with under those lights.

Q: Lastly have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

CASTRO: We haven’t talked about numbers yet but I want to wear #2 or #28. Right now, I’m 6’0” and 190 lbs.

A three-star prospect, Castro committed to Iowa on April 25, 2018, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Indiana, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Northern Illinois, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, and Toledo.

As a senior, Castro earned local player of the year honors after finishing the season with 95 tackles, 6.5 TFL, and six interceptions at Oak Lawn Richards High School.

See highlights from Castro's senior year in the video below.