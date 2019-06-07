After signing with the Hawkeyes in February, Florida defensive end Taajhir McCall is getting ready to make the move to college. We caught up with the 6-foot-4, 230-pound McCall this week to discuss the transition to playing Big Ten football and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa?

McCall: I leave this Sunday.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team?

McCall: Just building relationships with my teammates and getting integrated into the program.

Q: What have you been doing to prepare?

McCall: I’ve been working out and trying to prepare my body for the hard workouts.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

McCall: My plans are to get stronger and faster and be the best athlete I can be for my team whether I play this year or not.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

McCall: It will be a momentous occasion.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the choice for you?

McCall: The feeling I had when I was there was unlike any other school that I visited.

Q: Lastly have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

McCall: I believe I will be wearing #90 and I’m 6’4”, 230 lbs.

A two-star prospect, McCall committed to Iowa on February 6, 2019, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Army, Navy, South Alabama, Alabama A&M, and Tennessee-Chattanooga.

As a senior, he finished the season with 88 tackles and 11 sacks at Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, FL.

See highlights from McCall's senior year in the video below.