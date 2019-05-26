After growing up a Hawkeye fan, getting a chance to play football at the University of Iowa is a dream come true for Tyler Endres. The 6-foot-6, 295-pound Norwalk native is ready to make that dream become a reality this summer as he reports to campus next month to begin his college career. We caught up with Endres this week to talk about making the transition to college and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa?

ENDRES: June 9th is when I move in. I’m looking forward to working out with the team and getting started with my college career.

Q: What have you been doing to prepare?

ENDRES: I have been lifting and conditioning to get ready for this summer.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

ENDRES: My goal for my freshman season is to just compete and help the team however I can.

Q: What was it like visiting spring practice last month now that you are so close to being there?

ENDRES: It was really good visiting for spring practice and sitting in meetings with the team.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

ENDRES: It will be a dream come true the first time I walk out at Kinnick. Watching Iowa football when I was a kid and now getting to live out that dream of playing for the Hawkeyes.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the choice for you?

ENDRES: The culture and the family atmosphere that Iowa football has was what let me know that it was the right place for me.

Q: How did track go this spring and did you see some improvements from last year?

ENDRES: I thought track went well. It started out rough and I wasn’t throwing well in the beginning, but as the season went on I started throwing well. I definitely made some improvements from last season. I threw it two feet farther in the shot and four feet farther in the discus from last year. Overall, it was a good season

Q: Lastly have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

ENDRES: I don’t know what my number will be - I haven’t asked yet - but I’m 6’6” and 295 lbs. right now.

A three-star prospect, Endres committed to Iowa on June 24, 2017, choosing the Hawkeyes over early scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa State prior to his junior year of high school.

As a senior, Endres led the way upfront for a balanced Norwalk attack as they finished the season with 1,917 yards passing and 1,321 yards rushing with a 6-4 record and an appearance in the Class 3A playoffs.

See highlights from Endres' senior year in the video below.