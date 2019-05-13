Incoming freshman running back Tyler Goodson has drawn a lot of comparisons to former Hawkeye Akrum Wadley and hopes to provide a similar spark to Iowa's offense when he arrives on campus. We caught up with the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Goodson this week to discuss his upcoming move to Iowa City, his goals for his freshman year, and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa?

GOODSON: I leave for Iowa City on June 7th and move in day is June 9th.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team this summer?

GOODSON: I’m looking forward to the energy and toughness of the workouts with the team and getting to know what our team is like when working out together.

Q: What have you been doing to prepare?

GOODSON: Throughout the week, since my senior football season ended, I have been lifting and doing speed work.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

GOODSON: My goal for my freshman year is to make an impact instantly at the running back position and try to be a spark for the running game.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

GOODSON: Walking out the tunnel for the first time at Kinnick Stadium will make me realize that it’s a blessing that God has given me to play at this level and that all the hard work has paid off.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the right place for you?

GOODSON: The feeling of family, community service with the kids at the hospital, and knowing that the people around campus actually care about you as a person was really what made it the right place for me.

Q: What’s the latest on Iowa’s interest in your younger brother (Taylor Goodson)? Were the coaches down to see him this month?

GOODSON: Yes, they’re interested in Taylor and came down to see him practice. They like his striking ability, physicality, and also like to see his versatility. He can drop back in coverage, can play on the hash to stop the run, and cover in space.

Q: Lastly, have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

GOODSON: I will be wearing #5 at Iowa and I’m about 5’10”, 190 lbs. right now.