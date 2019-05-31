Hillsdale College graduate transfer Zach VanValkenburg arrives in Iowa City this weekend and is ready to begin his career with the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound VanValkenburg, who has two years of eligibility remaining, hopes to hit the ground running and make an impact on Iowa's defensive line right away this season. We caught up with him this week to talk about making the transition to Big Ten football at Iowa and more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa?

VanValkenburg: I will be coming to town this Sunday, June 2nd.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team this summer?

VanValkenburg: The thing that I'm looking forward to most during workouts this summer is taking advantage of the world class preparation that Coach Doyle and the rest of the strength staff will provide.

Q: What have you been doing to prepare for the transition to Iowa?

VanValkenburg: In preparing for the transition to Iowa, I have really been striving to get a grasp on the playbook and be the strongest all-around athlete that I can be so that I can hit the ground running this summer and fall without delay.

Q: What are your personal goals for this fall and your first season at Iowa?

VanValkenburg: My personal goal for my first season at Iowa is to continue my trend of substantial year-over-year development and learn as much as I can from those there who have already been extremely successful at this level. That being said, I want to make an impact from day one in whatever role helps the team most.

Q: Position wise, are the coaches talking mostly defensive end or could you play some defensive tackle on passing downs too?

VanValkenburg: I have just been focusing on defensive end for now.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the right place for you both athletically and academically?

VanValkenburg: Looking back, It really was the vibe that I got from the coaching staff that they cared more about their players than just as "employees." All of the uniforms, facilities, and perks look nice, of course, but it's the people around you that matter most and I'm glad that I made my decision based upon that. Academically, it was a great fit and I can't wait to start classes this summer.

Q: Can you please remind me what you plan on studying in your graduate program?

VanValkenburg: I believe it's technically listed as interdisciplinary studies, but I am working under the head of the political science department and focusing on Russia and Eastern Europe. I am looking to become proficient in Russian and gain insight on the region for future careers in both the military and the state department.

Q: Lastly have you found out what number you will be wearing and what is your current height and weight coming in?

VanValkenburg: I believe I will be wearing #97. I am currently 6'4", 265 lbs.

As a graduate transfer, VanValkenburg chose Iowa over Michigan State in February.

At Division II Hillsdale College, VanValkenburg finished this past season with 70 tackles, 14.5 TFL, and 8.5 sacks, earning defensive lineman of the year honors in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

See highlights from VanValkenburg's redshirt sophomore year at Hillsdale in the video below.