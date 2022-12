Filip Rebraca is someone who offers up brutal honesty. He did that following Iowa's stunning loss to Eastern Illinois on Wednesday afternoon. The senior big man said that since the win over SEMO on Saturday, Iowa has not practiced hard and that they played with arrogance in the loss to Eastern Illinois, who came into the game as a 31 point underdog.



Following the loss, Rebraca gave his assessment on the performance of the team, his own play, and how he needs to be a more effective leader.