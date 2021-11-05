Rebraca on his first game at Carver-Hawkeye

Filip Rebraca said he has a few butterflies as he took the court on Friday night. While he is a veteran player, Rebraca wasn't used to playing in front of so many fans and he also knew he was trying to fill some mighty big shoes.



The Iowa big man finished his first game with 6 points and 6 rebounds in Iowa's convincing 99-47 victory on Friday night over Slippery Rock. He talks about his nerves before the game, the way the first unit came out and played with urgency and defensive intensity to start the game, and much more.

