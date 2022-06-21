Rebraca on Iowa's big men

Filip Rebraca came to Iowa City last year as a transfer from North Dakota and had the tough task of taking over the position that was Luka Garza’s for the few years prior. He went on to start every game for the Hawkeyes last season and will be a veteran piece on this year’s team.

Rebraca spoke with the media Tuesday afternoon to talk about being underdogs last year and once again this year, as well as how they can try to repeat the success they had. He also spoke about Riley Mulvey, going against Big Ten big men and more.



