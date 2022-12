There wasn't any dramatic moment for Filip Rebraca when he was notified that he was named Big Ten Player of the Week this week. The veteran big man scored a career best 30 points in Iowa's win over SEMO and that earned him the weekly honor.



He found out from one of his roommates while they were playing video games at their apartment and that was the dramatic reveal. Rebraca spoke with the media on Tuesday to discuss his award and the development of his game in the absence of Kris Murray.