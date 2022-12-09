Filip Rebraca is all about winning.



It doesn't matter the path, he simply wants to win. For most of his time at the University of Iowa, it hasn't required the big man to score a lot of points. But, with Kris Murray sidelined for what could be an extended period of time, he knew he had to step up offensively.



He did just that on Thursday night against Iowa's in-state rival, scoring 20 points and pulling down 11 rebounds in the Hawkeyes comfortable victory. Following the win, Rebraca discusses having to pick up more of the scoring slack, taking three pointers and making them, and how meaningful it was to Coach McCaffery picking up his 500th career win as a head coach.

