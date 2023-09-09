It wasn't pretty -- but it rarely is for Iowa football, especially in the Cy-Hawk series. Iowa used smothering -- and opportunistic -- defense to squeeze out a 20-13 victory over Iowa State in Ames, bringing the Cy-Hawk Trophy back to Iowa City. The win was Iowa's sixth straight victory in Ames -- as well as the 200th of Kirk Ferentz's lengthy coaching career. For the second straight game, the Iowa offense got off to a fast start. After Iowa State received the opening kickoff and marched down the field on a 15-play, over 6-minute drive that ended in a blocked field goal, Iowa took over and went on the move. The key play came on 3rd-and-2 as Jaziun Patterson exploded through a hole and raced to a 59-yard gain.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5aT09PT01JTiYjMzk7IPCfmoAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9KNHRoZWdyZWF0Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASjR0 aGVncmVhdDI8L2E+IHdpdGggdGhlIHdoZWVscyBmb3IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEhhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vY1VrcVlEQlNvcSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NVa3FZREJT b3E8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRk9YIENvbGxlZ2UgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBDRkJP TkZPWCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DRkJPTkZPWC9z dGF0dXMvMTcwMDU5OTcyMzg2OTA2NTU4MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Iowa wasn't able to finish the drive with a touchdown, but Drew Stevens converted a 28-yard field goal to stake Iowa to an early 3-0 lead. After the Iowa defense forced an Iowa punt, the offense took the field for a second time and again marched down the field. The key play again came on 3rd-and-short, but this Cade McNamara hit Luke Lachey with a 35-yard dart on a play-action pass. Three plays later, Patterson shot into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown that put Iowa up 10-0.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UT1VDSERPV04gSU9XQSAhIPCfpKkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KNHRoZWdyZWF0Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A SjR0aGVncmVhdDI8L2E+IHB1bmNoZXMgaXQgaW4gZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9XajZJOUdjdTkxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2o2STlHY3U5 MTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQENGQk9O Rk9YKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9YL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzAwNjA2MDcyNzY1OTUyMzUxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PlNlcHRlbWJlciA5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

The offensive production slowed down significantly after that touchdown drive -- Iowa finished the second quarter with just 25 yards on 13 plays, an average of 1.9 yards per play. Fortunately, the Hawkeye defense picked up the slack -- the unit held ISU to 20 yards total on the Cyclones' next three drives, all punts. On the next ISU drive, the Iowa defense took matters into its own hands -- as Sebastian Castro perfectly read the play, jumped the route, and secured an easy pick-six that put Iowa up 17-0.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIEJhbGxIYXdrIHBpY2stNuKApjxicj48YnI+SXTigJlzIGluZXZp dGFibGUg8J+kt+KAjeKZgu+4jzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vY2FzdHJvMng1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjYXN0cm8yeDU8 L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hh d2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3 a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxicj48YnI+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9HM2Zw RVIydUgzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRzNmcEVSMnVIMzwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBIYXdrZXllIEZvb3RiYWxsIChASGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0 dXMvMTcwMDYxNTI0ODY2NTg4NjcyMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5T ZXB0ZW1iZXIgOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Iowa State did manage to get on the board with a field goal right before halftime, but Iowa still managed to take a 17-3 lead into the break. After deferring on the opening kickoff, Iowa got the ball first to start the second half... and promptly gained one yard on three plays and punted the ball. The Iowa offense finally broke out of its funk on the next drive. Utilizing several 5-wide, empty backfield sets, the Hawkeyes threw the ball more, with McNamara connecting with four different receivers and converting a pair of third downs. A potential touchdown toss was missed then Lachey and Addison Ostrenga inadvertently ran into each other in the end zone on a third-down throw, forcing Iowa to settle for a 34-yard Drew Stevens field goal.

Down 20-3, the Iowa State offense finally found some purchase late in the third quarter, putting together an 8-play, 31-yard drive that ended short of the end zone but still put points on the board. Iowa State's second field goal of the game made it a two-score game (20-6) with just over 13 minutes to go. After another ineffective drive from the Iowa offense (though it started well, with hard runs from Jaziun Patterson producing a first down), Iowa State took over again on their own 20-yard line with just under 10 minutes remaining in the game. Despite being down two touchdowns, Iowa State played the drive with a remarkable lack of urgency, using five run plays and multiple short passes that kept the clock steadily ticking away. The drive did end with a touchdown -- but only after taking 6:59 off the clock. Iowa got the ball back with 2:53 to play knowing that a first down would effectively end the game. The offense wasn't able to get that first down conversion, despite an 8-yard run by Kaleb Johnson on second down to set up a short third down. Johnson got stuffed on an outside run on third down and rather than attempt to convert 4th-and-short and end the game, Iowa punted the ball away and put the game in the hands of its defense. As it so often is, relying on the Iowa defense proved to be a winning decision. Ethan Hurkett blew up an Iowa State run play in the back field on 4th-and-short, forcing a turnover on downs.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbiA0dGgmYW1wOzEgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBI YXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IGRlZmVuc2Ugc2FpZCBOT1BFIPCflJLwn5ik IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kdk5PRlhKeHN4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vZHZOT0ZYSnhzeDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBG b290YmFsbCAoQENGQk9ORk9YKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NGQk9ORk9YL3N0YXR1cy8xNzAwNjQyNDQyNjk1ODIzNjcxP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Game, set, match. The Cy-Hawk Trophy is headed back to Iowa City yet again, Iowa is 2-0 on the season, and Kirk Ferentz has 200 career victories.