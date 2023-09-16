A terrible first quarter left Iowa in a hole, but adjustments on offense and defense (as well as some excellent special teams plays) helped the Hawkeyes take firm control of the game in the second and third quarters and roll to a 41-10 victory over Western Michigan. The victory came a cost, though -- TE Luke Lachey left the game in the first half after suffering a bad-looking leg injury and looks set to miss a significant amount of time. A 40-minute lightning delay in the first quarter was far from the worst thing to happen to the Hawkeyes in the opening quarter. Iowa's first drive ended in a Cade McNamara interception and its second drive ended in a punt after Iowa picked up six yards over six plays. Even the Iowa defense wasn't immune to poor play in the opening quarter -- despite taking over with WMU backed up to their own 4-yard line, the defense allowed a 4-play, 96-yard drive, highlighted by a 64-yard touchdown pass from Treyson Bourguet to Anthony Sambucci, giving the Broncos an early 7-0 lead. The lightning delay hit shortly after the Broncos took a 7-0 lead in the game, but that 40-minute break didn't magically fix Iowa's problems. Iowa's first drive out of the delay, which featured four consecutive runs by Leshon Williams for 37 yards, stalled out at the WMU 23 after an end around by Kaleb Brown went for negative yards. Worse, Drew Stevens pushed a 41-yard field goal attempt wide left. Iowa's offense finally found some success on the next drive, which was jump started by a 28-yard punt return by Cooper DeJean. The big play on the drive was a 53-yard run by Leshon Williams; Iowa finished off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass from McNamara to Diante Vines.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+Me+4j+KDozLvuI/ig6Mg4p6h77iPIDDvuI/ig6M8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhZGVtYWNfMTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QENhZGVtYWNfMTI8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9kaWFudGV2MjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGRpYW50 ZXYyMjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j SGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxicj48YnI+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9W NFQzeThPMHdlIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVjRUM3k4TzB3ZTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXdrZXllIEZvb3RiYWxsIChASGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbC9z dGF0dXMvMTcwMzE1NDg1NjQ3Nzc1MzQwMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

That drive failed to completely turn the game around for Iowa, though; Western Michigan picked up 43 yards on its first play of the ensuing drive and got into the Iowa red zone before settling for a field goal and a 10-7 lead. Despite a 28-yard run by Leshon Williams, Iowa's next drive stalled out around midfield, but that set up the sequence of events that gave Iowa control of the game. First: a 44-yard Tory Taylor punt was downed by TJ Hall at the WMU 1-yard line. Second: the Iowa defense forced an immediate three-and-out, with the Broncos gaining zero yards Third: DeJean returned a short WMU punt 18 yards to the WMU 25-yard line, instantly setting the offense up right outside the red zone. Fourth: Cade McNamara to Leshon Willaims for a 25-yard screen pass touchdown and Iowa's first lead of the game:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MRVNIT04gV0lMTElBTVMgQ0FOIERPIElUIEFMTCDwn5GPPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gaXMgYmFjayBv biB0b3AgaW4gSW93YSBDaXR5ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYnRX TW1IT1VHRCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2J0V01tSE9VR0Q8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgRk9YIENvbGxlZ2UgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBDRkJPTkZPWCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DRkJPTkZPWC9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMzE2 MDI5NDI0MTk2MDM3Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIg MTYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Iowa had one more drive before halftime and again got within scoring range before an untimely turnover -- Cade McNamara threw late into double coverage, resulting in an interception in the end zone. Iowa took a 14-10 lead into halftime, but the second half was essentially all Hawkeyes, all the time. The breakthrough came, unsurprisingly, on defense and special teams. WMU's first drive of the second half ended after a Joe Evans sack on third down forced a punt. Iowa punted the ball back to the Broncos after five plays, and Nick Jackson picked up another sack for the Iowa defense on the first play of that ensuing WMU drive. The WMU drive went nowhere after that botched start and they lined up to punt again. But Iowa had been getting closer and closer to blocking a punt in the first half -- and Anterio Thompson finally got his hands on the ball on WMU's second punt attempt of the third quarter. The ball bounced through the end zone for a safety and a 16-10 Iowa lead .

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CTE9DS0VEIEZPUiAyLiDwn5mPPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcms/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcms8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9uTzdNNWtQYVZiIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbk83TTVrUGFW YjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIE9uIEJUTiAoQElvd2FPbkJUTikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhT25CVE4vc3RhdHVzLzE3 MDMxNzI5NTkzMTYxODEyNDk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVt YmVyIDE2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Kaden Wetjen added a 35-yard return on the free kick after the safety, setting up Iowa's offense at midfield. Six straight running plays later, true freshman Kamari Moulton bowled into the end zone for his first career touchdown to give Iowa a 24-10 lead.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iaW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LQU1BUkkgTU9VTFRPTiBQVU5DSEVTIElUIElOIEZPUiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiDwn5KqIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9HWW54MWpLVm5tIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v R1lueDFqS1ZubTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFs bCAoQENGQk9ORk9YKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NG Qk9ORk9YL3N0YXR1cy8xNzAzMTc0NzE5MjIwOTY1Mzk3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Iowa defense continued making life miserable for WMU's offense; on the next Bronco drive, Nick Jackson and Jay Higgins combined to hit QB Treyson Bourguet in the open field and force a fumble, which was recovered by Iowa DL Jeremiah Pittman at the WMU 17.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXdrZXllcyYjMzk7IGJhbGwg8J+PiDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBIYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9yWGI3cGcyNGJtIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vclhiN3BnMjRibTwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQENGQk9ORk9YKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9YL3N0YXR1cy8x NzAzMTc3NTg4Mzg0OTE5OTM5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRl bWJlciAxNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

And three plays later: Kamari Moulton touchdown, rinse and repeat.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0IFNlY29uZCBUb3VjaGRvd24gRmVlbGluJiMzOTsg8J+Yjzxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSHVsa01vdWx0b24/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEh1bGtNb3VsdG9uPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9iYjFQOGFhZGNGIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmIxUDhhYWRj RjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQENGQk9O Rk9YKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9YL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzAzMTc4Mjc0NjUyNjg4NjI1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PlNlcHRlbWJlciAxNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Iowa led 31-10 at that point and the only question was whether the Hawkeyes could crack 40 points for the first time in nearly two seasons (a 51-14 win over Maryland on October 1, 2021). It took them until the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, but the answer was... yes, thanks to Max White scoring Iowa's third rushing touchdown of the game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UTyBUSEUg8J+PoDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v SGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIYXdrZXll Rm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8yQVFES2o3YjBJ Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMkFRREtqN2IwSTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBG T1ggQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQENGQk9ORk9YKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9YL3N0YXR1cy8xNzAzMTg5NTA5OTY0 MjUxMjI4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxNiwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK