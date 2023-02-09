If you saw that Iowa scored 52 points in a half against Purdue , would you have assumed Iowa managed to pull off an upset of the #1 team in the country? If you saw that Zach Edey scored just four points in a half, you probably would have felt good about Iowa's odds of winning, right? Thursday night's game between Iowa and #1 Purdue didn't necessarily follow the most predictable script, but it did end with a fairly predictable result: a comfortable Purdue victory, 87-73.

This game wasn't quite lost for Iowa in the opening five minutes, but that stretch of play did set the tone for how the night was going to play out. Iowa scored first, on a Kris Murray layup after a Purdue turnover. That 2-0 lead was Iowa's only lead of the game. The 2-2 tie when Purdue scored 30 seconds later was the only tie of the game as well.

After that initial Iowa bucket, Purdue went on a 19-2 run over the next five minutes to open up a 19-4 lead. During that span, Iowa went 1/10 from the floor, while Purdue shot 8/12, including a trio of three-pointers. That early flurry built a lead that Iowa was scratching back against for the remaining 30+ minutes of the game.

The rest of the first half was a bit more even -- Purdue outscored Iowa 19-17 until halftime -- but Iowa was never able to shrink the deficit to a notable degree. The Hawkeyes never got closer than nine points over the final 10 minutes of the first half. The first half ended with Purdue up 38-21 and shooting 44% to Iowa's 29% from the floor. The Boilermakers also had a 26-17 rebounding edge and made six three-pointers to Iowa's one.

The second half played out a bit differently, mainly because Iowa finally managed to start hitting shots. The Hawkeyes made 17 of their first 22 shots after the break, a robust 77% rate. Making shots also gave Iowa the opportunity to set up different press looks on defense, and that press did give Purdue a lot of problems. Iowa forced the Boilermakers into 12 turnovers (against just four giveaways for Iowa), and Iowa enjoyed a 12-2 advantage in points off turnovers in the second half.

Unfortunately, when the Boilermakers wasn't turning the ball over, they were rarely missing shots. Purdue shot 69% from the floor (18/26) in the second half, including 4/10 (40%) from 3-point range. That proficience on offense helped Purdue keep Iowa at arm's length for much of the second half. Iowa made more shots in the opening portion of the second half, but Purdue was able to match them; the lead remained double-digits through the first 10+ minutes of the second half (and Purdue's lead was closer to 20 points than 10 points for most of that stretch).

Iowa finally cut the lead to single digits with 7:10 to play after a Patrick McCaffery floater got Iowa to within 8 points at 70-62. McCaffery missed an and-1 chance at the free throw line, but Iowa's defensive press forced a turnover on a 10-second call. Payton Sandfort missed a 3-point try that would have cut the lead to 5 points, though Filip Rebraca did cut the lead to 6 points on a jumper with 5:39 to play.

Then Zach Edey took control of the game -- he scored on back-to-back possessions with a hook shot and a dunk, then blocked Connor McCaffery's shot back at him on the next Iowa possession. After Kris Murray missed a 3-point try on another Iowa possession, a Purdue layup pushed the back up to 12 points. The lead remained in double-digits for the rest of the game and Purdue coasted to an 87-73 victory.