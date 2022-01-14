Recruiting a key part of the Ferentz extension
Every year the whispers on the recruiting trail would grow louder.Kirk Ferentz is going to retire.Prospects who were being recruited by the Iowa football program would hear that from other programs...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news