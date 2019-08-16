Defensive end Deontae Craig is going to be a Hawkeye. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Indiana native gave his verbal commitment to the Iowa coaching staff today and announced his decision on Twitter shortly afterwards.

A three-star prospect, Craig earned scholarship offers from Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Purdue, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Washington State, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Ball State, and Indiana State during the recruiting process.