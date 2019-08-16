Hawkeyes land DE Deontae Craig
Defensive end Deontae Craig is going to be a Hawkeye. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Indiana native gave his verbal commitment to the Iowa coaching staff today and announced his decision on Twitter shortly afterwards.
A three-star prospect, Craig earned scholarship offers from Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Purdue, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Washington State, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Ball State, and Indiana State during the recruiting process.
COMMITTED💛🖤🐤 pic.twitter.com/zKC5rlp2Nu— Deontae Craig (@CraigDeontae) August 16, 2019
Overall, Craig is commitment No. 23 for the Hawkeyes in the Class of 2020.
See highlights from Craig's junior year at Culver Academy in the video below.