Recruiting Snapshot: Iowa Hawkeyes

Connor Colby
Connor Colby (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

While most of college football has been put on hold, recruiting marches on. The class of 2021 has seen a wave of commitments since the start of April, and the team rankings have adjusted to reflect growing classes.

We are taking a snapshot of each class in the top 25 of the Rivals Team Rankings, and continue today with a look at the Iowa Hawkeyes.

*****

IOWA 

Current rank: No. 6

Number of commits: 15

Top commits: Four-star OL David Davidkov (No. 190), Four-star OL Connor Colby (No. 244), Four-star LB Justice Sullivan

Top targets: Four-star TE Thomas Fidone (No. 60), Four-star QB Donaven McCulley (No. 202), Four-star RB Ricky Parks

*****

LOCAL REACTION 

"Iowa's class is filling up fast after a crazy run on commits over the past week. Currently, the Hawkeyes sit at 15 commits in a class expected to be around 20, but there are still some key remaining needs left to fill, particularly tight end, running back and quarterback.” Blair Sanderson, HawkeyeReport.com

*****

NATIONAL REACTION 

"It is a bad year for Iowa to not have its full complement of offers to disperse to the 2021 class. The in-state crop of talent is the deepest I have seen out of Iowa in nearly 20 years, and the Hawkeyes always recruit their home state well.

"Outside of one commitment from Florida, Iowa has stayed within a 300-mile radius to build this class, which is a rare accomplishment considering the usual sparseness of talent in the region. Kirk Ferentz and his staff, though, have hit on a high number of their top targets within that radius and may emerge from this recruiting shutdown with the 2021 class essentially closed.” – Josh Helmholdt, Midwest recruiting analyst

