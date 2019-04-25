With a number of football recruits headed to the Drake Relays this week, we break down which commits and prospects will be in action and what events to watch in Des Moines.

Wyatt Wegener, Algona

Event: 100 Meters

Class of: 2020

Status: Uncommitted

More: Wegener has the athleticism that the Iowa football coaches love in their recruits. He showcased those skills as a junior while rushing for 792 yards, racking up 979 yards receiving, and finishing with 27.5 tackles. This 6-foot-2, 185-pound playmaker has visited Iowa City and is expected back this summer for a camp.

Cairron Hendred, Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Event: 100 Meters

Class of: 2020

Status: Uncommitted

More: The Hawkeyes recently had Hendred and a few teammates on campus for a spring visit. He made his way onto the radar with the speed he has showcased this spring in track along with the 1,233 yards he totaled on the ground last fall for the Cougars.

Avery Gates, Ankeny Centennial

Event: 100 Meters

Class of: 2020

Status: Uncommitted

More: Gates grew up following the University of Iowa and has used his wheels to finish among the top rushers at the Class 4A level. His 1,150-yards rushing as a junior are why many expect a huge season out of him and Centennial heading into the 2019 season.

Jack Tiarks, Treynor

Event: High Jump

Class of: 2020

Status: Uncommitted

More: Treynor may not be a school the Hawkeye staff recruits often but they have been keeping a close eye on Tiarks and his abilities. He visited Iowa City during the fall and continues to add weight on his 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame despite playing so many sports at the prep level.

Marcus Morgan, Iowa City West

Event: High Jump

Class of: 2021

Status: Uncommitted

More: Morgan has proven to be one of the best multi-sport athletes in the Class of 2021 in football, basketball, and track. He passed for over 1,800-yards last fall for the Trojans and followed that up during the winter by scoring 7.4-points per game on the hardwood. Morgan has a lot of connections to the Iowa program and will be one to keep a close eye on.

Tamin Lipsey, Ames

Event: Long Jump

Class of: 2022

Status: Uncommitted

More: The athleticism of Lipsey has been off the charts and it shows in the success he has had at the prep level. He boasts basketball scholarships from Iowa State and Nebraska but is garnering looks from the Iowa coaches as well. Lipsey could play multiple sports at the Division I level.

Nick DeJong, Pella

Events: Discus, Shot Put

Class of: 2019

Status: Walking on at Iowa

More: DeJong accepted an opportunity to walk-on with Iowa program early on and has used his time since to excel in multiple sports. He was an all stater in football, averaged ten-points a game in basketball, and will be competing at the Drake Relays in multiple events.

Logan Jones, Lewis Central

Events: Discus, Shot Put

Class of: 2020

Status: Committed to Iowa

More: Jones was a huge lineman to land for the Hawkeye coaches and putting his recruiting on the back burner has allowed him to continue dominating in prep athletics. He has recorded the longest discus throw in the state so far and is among the leaders in shot put as well.

Noah Fenske, New Hampton

Events: Discus, Shot Put

Class of: 2019

Status: Signed with Iowa

More: Fenske has continued to improve his overall skills as an athlete and would love to finish his prep career with a Drake Relays title. He ranks first at this point in shot put and is within the top ten for discus.