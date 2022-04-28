Recruits competing at Drake Relays

Drake Relays Schedule | High School Qualifiers It will be the 112th running of the Drake Relays on the Blue Oval in Des Moines this week and several Division I football recruits will be among those competing. In this update, we take a closer look at the high school qualifiers for the Drake Relays from a football recruiting perspective.

Alex Mota Class of 2023 WR Marion Event: 100 Meter Dash Notes: In February, Mota committed to Iowa as a wide receiver, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Miami of Ohio. The Marion native comes into the Drake Relays tied for the 25th best time in the 100 meter dash at 11.08 seconds.

Derek Weisskopf Class of 2024 LB Williamsburg Event: High Jump Notes: Weisskopf drew early scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin, and Nebraska before committing to the Hawkeyes this past month. He comes into the Drake Relays tied with two others for the top high jump mark in the state this season at 6-9.

Preston Ries Class of 2024 LB Monticello Event: 4x100 Notes: Ries has drawn early scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, and Nebraska and was able to visit the Hawkeyes a couple times this month including this past weekend. He will be running the first leg of the 4x100 for Monticello, who comes in with the 91st ranked time at 45.00 seconds.

Asa Newsom Class of 2023 LB Waverly-Shell Rock Event: Distance Medley Notes: Currently looking over an offer list that includes Iowa, Stanford, Nebraska, Kansas State, Missouri, Minnesota, and South Dakota, Newsom is one of the top undecided recruits in the state in the Class of 2023. This weekend, he will be running the distance medley at the Drake Relays where his Waverly-Shell Rock team comes in with the 4th best time at 3:35.46.

Abu Sama III Class of 2023 DB/RB Southeast Polk Events: Long Jump, 100 Meter Dash, 4x100, 4x200 Notes: Sama has a scholarship offer from Kent State and interest from several others, including the Hawkeyes who have had him on campus several times. In track, he is off to an impressive start this spring and comes into the Drake Relays with the top long jump in the state with a distance of 24-10 and his 4x100 and 4x200 teams with Southeast Polk both easily have the fastest times this season at 41.94 and 1:28.11 respectively. Also, in the 100 meter dash, Sama comes in tied for 8th at 10.91 seconds.

Jonathan Humpal Class of 2023 RB Council Bluffs Lewis Central Event: 4x100 Notes: Humpal holds scholarship offers from Iowa State and Kansas with interest from several others including Missouri, North Dakota State, and Northern Illinois. At the Drake Relays, he will be running in the 4x100 for Lewis Central, who comes in with the 33rd fastest time at 44.20 seconds.

Watts McBride Class of 2023 DB Cedar Rapids Washington Events: 4x100, 4x200 Notes: McBride has drawn scholarship offers from Nebraska, Army, and South Dakota with interest from several others, including Iowa, during the recruiting process. At the Drake Relays, he will be running the first leg of the 4x100 and 4x200 for Cedar Rapids Washington. They come in with the 5th fastest time in the 4x100 at 42.98 seconds and 4th fastest in the 4x200 at 1:29.73.

Aidan Hall Class of 2023 DB Harlan Event: 100 Meter Dash Notes: Hall currently holds scholarship offers from Army, North Dakota State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, UNI, Western Illinois and Fordham. The Harlan native has also visited Iowa several times and will be returning to camp with the Hawkeyes in June. He comes into the Drake Relays with the 12th fastest time in the 100 meter dash at 10.96 seconds.

Jalyn Thompson Class of 2024 TE West Des Moines Dowling Event: 4x100 Notes: The son of former Iowa basketball player Rod Thompson, Jalyn has been on Iowa's radar for some time now and continues to receive interest. So far, he has scholarship offers from Howard and Lindenwood. At the Drake Relays, Thompson will anchor Dowling's 4x100 team, which comes in with the second fastest time at 42.50 seconds.

Aidan McDermott Class of 2023 DB Cedar Rapids Xavier Events: 100 Meter Dash, 4x100 Notes: Likely a defensive back in college, McDermott has interest from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Illinois, North Dakota State, UNI, South Dakota State, and Illinois State, among others. At the Drake Relays, he comes in with the 17th fastest time in the 100 meter dash at 11.00 seconds and will anchor Xavier's 4x100 team, which is ranked 40th at 44.26 seconds.

Miles Thompson Class of 2023 CB Cedar Rapids Washington Events: 100 Meter Dash, 4x100, 4x200 Notes: The top sprinter in the state, Thompson also has football interest and has been invited to several camps this summer including ones at Iowa, Iowa State, Missouri, Kansas State, Northern Illinois, and North Dakota State, among others. This week, he comes into the Drake Relays with the fastest time in the 100 meter dash at 10.56 seconds and will also be running in the 4x100 and 4x200 where Cedar Rapids Washington comes in with top five times in both events.

Cole Lipper Class of 2023 LB Mediapolis Events: 4x100, Distance Medley Notes: Lipper is a versatile LB/TE that camped at Iowa and UNI last summer and also has interest from North Dakota State, among others. At the Drake Relays, he will be running the first leg of the 4x100 and Distance Medley for Mediapolis. They come in with the 69th best time in the 4x100 at 44.73 seconds and 18th in the Distance Medley at 3:37.98.

Keaton Roskop Class of 2024 TE Linn-Mar Events: Shot Put, Discus, 4x100, 4x200 Notes: After making game day visits to Iowa and Iowa State this past season, Roskop has a busy summer ahead with camp stops scheduled at both in-state schools plus Missouri and Northern Illinois, among others. At the Drake Relays, he will be competing in the shot put, where he comes in 22nd at 51-07, and the discus, where he is 12th at 161-08 as just a sophomore. A versatile athlete, he will also be anchoring Linn-Mar's 4x100 and 4x200 teams at Drake.

Graham Friedrichsen Class of 2022 WR Urbandale Event: 4x100 Notes: An incoming preferred walk-on at wide receiver for the Hawkeyes, Friedrichsen will be running in the 4x100 for Urbandale, who comes in with the 24th fastest time at 43.86 seconds.